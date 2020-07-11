98 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,345
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
7 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,573
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Logan Square
2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
890 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Logan Square while enjoying all the modern conveniences you deserve at 2128 N. Sawyer.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Results within 10 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,408
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
12 Units Available
West Town
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,875
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1221 sqft
Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, Mondial, River West's newest luxury apartment community, offers spacious jr one bedrooms, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Near North Side
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,597
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,344
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
54 Units Available
Near North Side
Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,495
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
Community features online rent payment, beauty salon and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and exposed-brick walls. Located near restaurants like Fireplace Inn and Benchmark.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Near West Side
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
54 Units Available
The Loop
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Near North Side
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 08:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Lakeview
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and enormous closets. Community includes on-site laundry and covered parking. Near bars and restaurants on North Broadway Street. Minutes from Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeview
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,035
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field and Belmont Harbor. Cat-friendly apartment complex featuring studio and one-bedroom layouts with contemporary kitchens and separate dining rooms. On-site laundry, bike storage and reserved covered parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Lakeview
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,317
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
595 sqft
Elegant apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Secured entry. Lake and city views. Near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Close to Lake Michigan. Right by CTA bus and train stops.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Lakeview
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,080
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans. On-site laundry available. Close to the nightlife of the Lakeview neighborhood. Within minutes of Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:35pm
$
54 Units Available
Near North Side
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1005 sqft
These recently renovated apartments are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring. The rooftop deck provides beautiful views of Chicago, and residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool. Minutes from Water Tower Place mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
28 Units Available
Near North Side
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,472
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1050 sqft
Dog-friendly apartments with new kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop sundeck, gym and dog park. The Gold Coast location is near beaches, Michigan Avenue shopping, and within walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,020
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage apartments just steps from the shops, restaurants and bars on Sheffield Avenue. Home highlights include ceramic-tiled baths and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage and laundry center. Near the Belmont Theater District.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview
544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,064
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bright, sunny interiors, large closets, on-site laundry and controlled access for safety. Steps from Lake Michigan in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeview
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
650 sqft
Contemporary apartments with large bedrooms, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Bike storage available. Near the Lakeshore Trail, Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park. Easy access to public transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Oak Park, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oak Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Oak Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

