111 Garfield St
111 Garfield St

111 Garfield St · (630) 426-3850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 111 Garfield St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
This apartment building in Oak Park outside of Chicago features 12 condo-quality units! The one and two bedroom apartments may include Central AC, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat-In Kitchen, Granite Counters, a Porch, Hardwood Floors, and High-end Finishes. The building also features On-Site Laundry. 111 Garfield St is walking distance from Barrie Park and Columbus Park, as well as Buzz Cafe, Fair Share Finer Foods, and Walgreens. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via the CTA Blue Line at Austin or the Eisenhower Expressway. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Garfield St have any available units?
111 Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 111 Garfield St have?
Some of 111 Garfield St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
111 Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 111 Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 111 Garfield St offers parking.
Does 111 Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Garfield St have a pool?
No, 111 Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 111 Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 111 Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Garfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Garfield St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Garfield St has units with air conditioning.
