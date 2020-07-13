Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

This apartment building in Oak Park outside of Chicago features 12 condo-quality units! The one and two bedroom apartments may include Central AC, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat-In Kitchen, Granite Counters, a Porch, Hardwood Floors, and High-end Finishes. The building also features On-Site Laundry. 111 Garfield St is walking distance from Barrie Park and Columbus Park, as well as Buzz Cafe, Fair Share Finer Foods, and Walgreens. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via the CTA Blue Line at Austin or the Eisenhower Expressway. Call today to schedule a showing!