All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
343 South HUMPHREY Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

343 South HUMPHREY Avenue

343 South Humphrey Avenue · (708) 212-8933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

343 South Humphrey Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Not your ordinary 1 bedroom rental, this spacious over 1100 sf vintage unit has charm & character. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, crown molding, & a decorative fireplace with built-in bookcases. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Separate dining and living rooms along with a bright heated sun-room with french doors which makes a great office or guest room. The bedroom has 3 closets and master bath access! Enjoy the outdoors on the back porch or in the courtyard patio. Coin laundry and storage unit in basement. Cats and dogs are welcome. Located near the expressway and short walk to CTA green & blue lines. Available August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have any available units?
343 South HUMPHREY Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have?
Some of 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
343 South HUMPHREY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue offer parking?
No, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have a pool?
No, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 343 South HUMPHREY Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Apartments with ParkingOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity