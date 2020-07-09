343 South HUMPHREY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Not your ordinary 1 bedroom rental, this spacious over 1100 sf vintage unit has charm & character. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, crown molding, & a decorative fireplace with built-in bookcases. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Separate dining and living rooms along with a bright heated sun-room with french doors which makes a great office or guest room. The bedroom has 3 closets and master bath access! Enjoy the outdoors on the back porch or in the courtyard patio. Coin laundry and storage unit in basement. Cats and dogs are welcome. Located near the expressway and short walk to CTA green & blue lines. Available August 1st!