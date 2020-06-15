All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 927 Elderberry Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
927 Elderberry Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

927 Elderberry Circle

927 Elderberry Circle · (630) 988-2022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

927 Elderberry Circle, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
accessible
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Fantastic North Naperville location! Close to Downtown, Metra & I-88. Super nice & secured elevator building with attached heated garage! Privacy abounds in this roomy bright end unit 2nd floor condo. Large kitchen with bay windows, pantry and lots of cabinet/counter space! Handicap accessible, elevator, no stairs, full size W/D in unit, Secured doors, intercom, attached heated garage, storage locker, fire sprinklers throughout. Spacious & open living/dining rooms combined for an entertaining sized "Great Room" with south facing sliding glass doors to newly carpeted oversized private balcony & great views of the forest preserve. Master WIC & private bath. Grocery store is only 1.5 blocks. Nice walk to downtown, train, library, restaurants & more! NO pets, NO smoking, No short term leases. Water, garbage & garage included. Tenant pays Gas of approx $23/mo, Elect $35/mo. (depending on usage on the budget plan) Each prospective tenant age 18+ must submit 2 months pay stubs, drivers license copy, complete application & credit/background reports. 700+ Credit Score Required. Tenant will be required to carry renters insurance. Can rent furnished. Please wear mask! Landlord is a licensed agent in Illinois.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Elderberry Circle have any available units?
927 Elderberry Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 Elderberry Circle have?
Some of 927 Elderberry Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Elderberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
927 Elderberry Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Elderberry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 927 Elderberry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 927 Elderberry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 927 Elderberry Circle does offer parking.
Does 927 Elderberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Elderberry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Elderberry Circle have a pool?
No, 927 Elderberry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 927 Elderberry Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 927 Elderberry Circle has accessible units.
Does 927 Elderberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Elderberry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Elderberry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Elderberry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 927 Elderberry Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St
Naperville, IL 60540
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd
Naperville, IL 60504
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive
Naperville, IL 60563
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity