927 Elderberry Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator accessible furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage

Fantastic North Naperville location! Close to Downtown, Metra & I-88. Super nice & secured elevator building with attached heated garage! Privacy abounds in this roomy bright end unit 2nd floor condo. Large kitchen with bay windows, pantry and lots of cabinet/counter space! Handicap accessible, elevator, no stairs, full size W/D in unit, Secured doors, intercom, attached heated garage, storage locker, fire sprinklers throughout. Spacious & open living/dining rooms combined for an entertaining sized "Great Room" with south facing sliding glass doors to newly carpeted oversized private balcony & great views of the forest preserve. Master WIC & private bath. Grocery store is only 1.5 blocks. Nice walk to downtown, train, library, restaurants & more! NO pets, NO smoking, No short term leases. Water, garbage & garage included. Tenant pays Gas of approx $23/mo, Elect $35/mo. (depending on usage on the budget plan) Each prospective tenant age 18+ must submit 2 months pay stubs, drivers license copy, complete application & credit/background reports. 700+ Credit Score Required. Tenant will be required to carry renters insurance. Can rent furnished. Please wear mask! Landlord is a licensed agent in Illinois.