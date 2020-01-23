847 North Brainard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street. Custom cordless blinds, vinyl flooring, recently refinished hardwood floors and plenty of storage in the newly rehabbed basement. Basement has a great second living space, and full bathroom! Lots of natural light in this unit. Tenants will have three total parking spots! One in the garage and 3 exterior parking spaces included. Pets allowable on a case by case basis. Max 1 pet at 20 lbs. Additional pet deposit required. Credit & background check required for ALL applicants over 18. Unit is still occupied and in the process of moving out. This won't last long!