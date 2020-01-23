All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 847 North Brainard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
847 North Brainard Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

847 North Brainard Street

847 North Brainard Street · (731) 415-5122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

847 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street. Custom cordless blinds, vinyl flooring, recently refinished hardwood floors and plenty of storage in the newly rehabbed basement. Basement has a great second living space, and full bathroom! Lots of natural light in this unit. Tenants will have three total parking spots! One in the garage and 3 exterior parking spaces included. Pets allowable on a case by case basis. Max 1 pet at 20 lbs. Additional pet deposit required. Credit & background check required for ALL applicants over 18. Unit is still occupied and in the process of moving out. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 North Brainard Street have any available units?
847 North Brainard Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 847 North Brainard Street have?
Some of 847 North Brainard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 North Brainard Street currently offering any rent specials?
847 North Brainard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 North Brainard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 North Brainard Street is pet friendly.
Does 847 North Brainard Street offer parking?
Yes, 847 North Brainard Street does offer parking.
Does 847 North Brainard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 North Brainard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 North Brainard Street have a pool?
No, 847 North Brainard Street does not have a pool.
Does 847 North Brainard Street have accessible units?
No, 847 North Brainard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 847 North Brainard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 North Brainard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 North Brainard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 North Brainard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 847 North Brainard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln
Naperville, IL 60564
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St
Naperville, IL 60540
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd
Naperville, IL 60504
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity