2730 CEDAR GLADE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

UPDATED 3 BR TOWNHOME! REMODELED KITCHEN INCLUDES CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH & SS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLRS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, CERAMIC TILE FLRS IN ALL BATHS. MASTER BEDROOM W/PRIVATE BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS. PAVER BRICK PATIO BACKS TO LARGE OPEN AREA BEHIND SCHOOL W/PLAYGROUND. MINUTES TO SHOPPING. WASHER/DRYER INC. DR COULD BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED. NO SMOKERS OR PETS. Pictures prior to tenant move in. Video taken 5/2020.