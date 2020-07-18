2108 FULHAM Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SECOND FLOOR RANCH*PRISTINE CONDITION-NOT A SCRATCH* PRAIRIE SAGE MODEL WITH THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM. THIS RENTAL FEATURES VLTD CEILINGS- 2 BDRMS AND 2 FULL BATH*GLEAMING HRDWD FLRS THRUOUT ENTIRE UNIT*IN UNIT LAUNDRY TOO* NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE-GOOD CREDIT A MUST!. SCHOOL BUS SERVICE TO WELCH ELEMENTARY. SCULLEN MIDDLE AND NEUQUA VALLEY HIGH. MINUTES TO ALL 95TH ST AMENITIES-GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!