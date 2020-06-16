1127 VAIL Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE JUNE 1**Recently renovated with all new flooring & paint. Tons of natural light. 2 bedroom (both have own bath), 2 1/2 baths, loft, 2nd floor washer & dryer, large cozy living room with gas fireplace. All appliance included. Large brick paver patio. Great location, close to downtown Naperville, shopping, dining, and train. Application fee ($55 per person CASH ONLY) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 yrs.