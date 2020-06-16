All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 1127 VAIL Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
1127 VAIL Court
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:50 PM

1127 VAIL Court

1127 Vail Court · (630) 487-8326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1127 Vail Court, Naperville, IL 60540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE JUNE 1**Recently renovated with all new flooring & paint. Tons of natural light. 2 bedroom (both have own bath), 2 1/2 baths, loft, 2nd floor washer & dryer, large cozy living room with gas fireplace. All appliance included. Large brick paver patio. Great location, close to downtown Naperville, shopping, dining, and train. Application fee ($55 per person CASH ONLY) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 yrs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 VAIL Court have any available units?
1127 VAIL Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1127 VAIL Court have?
Some of 1127 VAIL Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 VAIL Court currently offering any rent specials?
1127 VAIL Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 VAIL Court pet-friendly?
No, 1127 VAIL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 1127 VAIL Court offer parking?
Yes, 1127 VAIL Court does offer parking.
Does 1127 VAIL Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 VAIL Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 VAIL Court have a pool?
No, 1127 VAIL Court does not have a pool.
Does 1127 VAIL Court have accessible units?
No, 1127 VAIL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 VAIL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 VAIL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 VAIL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 VAIL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1127 VAIL Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln
Naperville, IL 60564
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St
Naperville, IL 60540
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity