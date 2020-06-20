838 Sherman Ave 16

Amenities
Vintage 1 Bed in the heart of Evanston. O - Property Id: 285577
This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.
-Lots of Vintage Character
-Large Living Room
-Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed
-Hardwood Flooring
Available Now!
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285577
No Dogs Allowed
