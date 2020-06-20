838 Sherman Ave 16

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Vintage 1 Bed in the heart of Evanston. O - Property Id: 285577



This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.



-Lots of Vintage Character

-Large Living Room

-Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed

-Hardwood Flooring



Available Now!



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285577

No Dogs Allowed



