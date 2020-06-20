All apartments in Evanston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

838 Sherman Ave 16

838 Sherman Avenue · (708) 669-6525
Location

838 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Vintage 1 Bed in the heart of Evanston. O - Property Id: 285577

This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.

-Lots of Vintage Character
-Large Living Room
-Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed
-Hardwood Flooring

Available Now!

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285577
Property Id 285577

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5797754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 have any available units?
838 Sherman Ave 16 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
Is 838 Sherman Ave 16 currently offering any rent specials?
838 Sherman Ave 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Sherman Ave 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 Sherman Ave 16 is pet friendly.
Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 offer parking?
Yes, 838 Sherman Ave 16 does offer parking.
Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Sherman Ave 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 have a pool?
No, 838 Sherman Ave 16 does not have a pool.
Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 have accessible units?
No, 838 Sherman Ave 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Sherman Ave 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Sherman Ave 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Sherman Ave 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
