Evanston, IL
728 HINMAN Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:10 PM

728 HINMAN Avenue

728 Hinman Avenue · (815) 404-3481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Centrally located vintage condo located steps away from transportation, shops and the lake! Unit has been renovated throughout featuring granite countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and an updated bath. Plenty of storage available with walk in closets and spacious bedrooms. Living room overlooks the courtyard. Utilities include heat, water and garbage. Laundry is free in the basement. Commutes to Northwestern, Loyola or Chicago are a breeze with nearby Metra (5 minutes walk) or CTA Purple Line (8 minutes walk). Neighborhood is close to many area parks and popular Evanston beaches. Shops and restaurants are also walking distance! Street parking is available. City lot across the street is $90/month. Building is pet friendly! One month's rent as security deposit due upon signing. Available Aug 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 HINMAN Avenue have any available units?
728 HINMAN Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 HINMAN Avenue have?
Some of 728 HINMAN Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 HINMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 HINMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 HINMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 HINMAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 728 HINMAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 728 HINMAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 728 HINMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 HINMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 HINMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 HINMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 HINMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 HINMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 HINMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 HINMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
