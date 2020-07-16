Amenities

RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH EVANSTON! - Property Id: 237053



Location: 601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, 60202



Rent: $1600

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: No pets

Laundry: In unit

Parking: Street



- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Gas Range

- Hardwood Flooring -Granite Dining Island w/ storage

- Updated Bathroom wit modern vanity and fixtures

- Queen sized bedrooms

- No Pets Allowed



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237053

(RLNE5904055)