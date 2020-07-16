Amenities
RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH EVANSTON! - Property Id: 237053
Location: 601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, 60202
Rent: $1600
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: No pets
Laundry: In unit
Parking: Street
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Gas Range
- Hardwood Flooring -Granite Dining Island w/ storage
- Updated Bathroom wit modern vanity and fixtures
- Queen sized bedrooms
- No Pets Allowed
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237053
