All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 601 Sheridan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
601 Sheridan Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

601 Sheridan Rd

601 Sheridan Road · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

601 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH EVANSTON! - Property Id: 237053

Location: 601 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, 60202

Rent: $1600
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: No pets
Laundry: In unit
Parking: Street

- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Gas Range
- Hardwood Flooring -Granite Dining Island w/ storage
- Updated Bathroom wit modern vanity and fixtures
- Queen sized bedrooms
- No Pets Allowed

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237053
Property Id 237053

(RLNE5904055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Sheridan Rd have any available units?
601 Sheridan Rd has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 601 Sheridan Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
601 Sheridan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Sheridan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 601 Sheridan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 601 Sheridan Rd offers parking.
Does 601 Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Sheridan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 601 Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 601 Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 601 Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Sheridan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 601 Sheridan Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
2321 Central
2321 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
1717
1717 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Main
847 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity