541 Wesley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Move in ready! Available now! Beautiful, spacious 3 level rental that feels and functions as a single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout , gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets & marble counter tops. Great for entertaining and large family gathering. 2 full bathrooms 1 half bath. Beautiful sun-room, 3 generous sized bedrooms on 2nd level with spacious master bedroom suite with walk in closets. A 4th bedroom or office in lower level. In unit laundry as well. Includes your own 2 car garage. Steps to Schools, Parks, and short distance to Metra, CTA, Lake, Shops, Cafes, and Bike routes. Call today for a tour ! Available now! Section 8 applicants welcome.