Evanston, IL
541 Wesley Avenue
541 Wesley Avenue

541 Wesley Avenue · (847) 322-4943
541 Wesley Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hardwood floors
walk in closets
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Move in ready! Available now! Beautiful, spacious 3 level rental that feels and functions as a single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout , gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets & marble counter tops. Great for entertaining and large family gathering. 2 full bathrooms 1 half bath. Beautiful sun-room, 3 generous sized bedrooms on 2nd level with spacious master bedroom suite with walk in closets. A 4th bedroom or office in lower level. In unit laundry as well. Includes your own 2 car garage. Steps to Schools, Parks, and short distance to Metra, CTA, Lake, Shops, Cafes, and Bike routes. Call today for a tour ! Available now! Section 8 applicants welcome.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 541 Wesley Avenue have any available units?
541 Wesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
Is 541 Wesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
541 Wesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Wesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 541 Wesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 541 Wesley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 541 Wesley Avenue offers parking.
Does 541 Wesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Wesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Wesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 541 Wesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 541 Wesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 541 Wesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Wesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Wesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Wesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Wesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
