Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining. Lovely eat-in kitchen with recently updated appliances, granite counter tops and in-floor radiant heating. Master bedroom boasts a private rooftop deck. Basement and backyard make this home perfect for gatherings. Walk to parks, restaurants and shopping. Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and utilities. Available 6/16/20



(RLNE5799231)