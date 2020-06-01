1531 W Howard St

Amenities
Elevate Your Lifestyle at Elevation Lofts - Property Id: 247576
Ideally located within walking distance to Lake Michigan beaches, the Howard Red Line train, and much of Rogers Park's eclectic entertainment and dining, convenience awaits at your doorstep.
Be the first to occupy your unit--several floor plans to pick from:
Studios from $1095
One Bedrooms from $1325
Two Bedrooms from $1650
Three Bedrooms from $2600
APARTMENT FEATURES
- Built in furniture (studio apartments only)
- IN-UNIT washer & dryer
- Designer finishes
- Large windows with stunning city & lake views
- Soft close cabinetry
- Quartz counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- High efficiency heating and cooling
- LED lighting
- EnergyStar rated appliances
- Best in class, energy efficient & sustainable insulated wall system
- Pet Friendly, fee(s) apply
COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Skyline and lake views
- Rooftop terrace
- Fitness room
- Wi-Fi
- Community room
- Onsite parking
- Bike storage
- Elevator
- Mail room
- Dog run
- Key-less entry
- Business Center
- Lounge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247576
