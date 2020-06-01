All apartments in Evanston
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1531 W Howard St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1531 W Howard St

1531 West Howard Street · (561) 603-3803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1531 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL 60202
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Elevate Your Lifestyle at Elevation Lofts - Property Id: 247576

Ideally located within walking distance to Lake Michigan beaches, the Howard Red Line train, and much of Rogers Park's eclectic entertainment and dining, convenience awaits at your doorstep.

Be the first to occupy your unit--several floor plans to pick from:
Studios from $1095
One Bedrooms from $1325
Two Bedrooms from $1650
Three Bedrooms from $2600

APARTMENT FEATURES
- Built in furniture (studio apartments only)
- IN-UNIT washer & dryer
- Designer finishes
- Large windows with stunning city & lake views
- Soft close cabinetry
- Quartz counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- High efficiency heating and cooling
- LED lighting
- EnergyStar rated appliances
- Best in class, energy efficient & sustainable insulated wall system
- Pet Friendly, fee(s) apply

COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Skyline and lake views
- Rooftop terrace
- Fitness room
- Wi-Fi
- Community room
- Onsite parking
- Bike storage
- Elevator
- Mail room
- Dog run
- Key-less entry
- Business Center
- Lounge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247576
Property Id 247576

(RLNE5663641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

