apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Dolton, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15423 Dorchester Avenue
15423 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated home for rent in Dolton - If you are looking for completely updated and rent ready home in the Dolton area, you are definitely in luck! This home has been completely redone and is waiting just for you.
Results within 1 mile of Dolton
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 5 miles of Dolton
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
750 East 194th Street
750 194th Street, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with separate living, family and dining rooms, and a large 2-car garage. Kitchen comes with dish-washer and new exhaust; Stainless-steel refrigerator to be installed prior to move-in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 W 107th Pl
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 10 miles of Dolton
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7252 S. Bennett Unit 1
7252 South Bennett Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1600 sqft
Beautiful newly rehabbed South Shore Condo 3bed/2ba $1635 - Beautifully rehabbed 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with in-unit washer and dryer and secured parking included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8048 S. South Shore Drive
8048 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
5 bedroom house in South Shore - Property Id: 309507 Tri-level 5 bedroom house with nice yard and 2 private parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7020 S Cregier Ave 2E
7020 South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! - Property Id: 307742 NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 2 bed home on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK HIGHLANDS - NEXT TO HYDE PARK
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
6239 S Kimbark Ave 1
6239 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1475 sqft
Oasis Hyde Park/Woodlawn Area - Property Id: 215359 Walk to University of Chicago, Metra, Parks Hyde Park Shopping and the Lakefront! Brand New High Quality Rehabbed 1st Floor Five Bedroom, Three Bath Duplex in a historic Grey-Stone building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
1464 E 69th St unit 3N
1464 East 69th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
2 bedroom Condo near Jackson Park - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo located on a quiet street.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8043 S Manistee Ave 2
8043 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
NICE!!! FOUR-BEDROOM LOCATED IN SOUTH CHICAGO - Property Id: 301503 Beautiful 4 bedroom in SOUTH CHICAGO! Brand new everything with amazing finishes. Exposed BRICK and in unit washer/dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
1732 E 70th St Apt 3
1732 East 70th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This a huge 2 bedroom unit located in the South Shore neighborhood. The unit is walking distance to public transportation. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the apartment. All black appliances present in kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5822 S Indiana Ave 3
5822 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1175 sqft
Beautiful spacious unit in Washington Park area - Property Id: 15461 Nice quiet building with a beautiful spaces recently rehab 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, unit has a master suite for the master of the house.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
18 Units Available
South Shore
6755 S Paxton Ave
6755 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
18 Units Available
South Shore
6757 S Paxton Ave
6757 S Paxton Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.
