Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

86 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with washer-dryer

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15423 Dorchester Avenue
15423 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated home for rent in Dolton - If you are looking for completely updated and rent ready home in the Dolton area, you are definitely in luck! This home has been completely redone and is waiting just for you.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
750 East 194th Street
750 194th Street, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with separate living, family and dining rooms, and a large 2-car garage. Kitchen comes with dish-washer and new exhaust; Stainless-steel refrigerator to be installed prior to move-in.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
10300 South Avenue F
10300 South Avenue F, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1500 sqft
RARE**Available Now at the South East Side Neighborhood** 3 bed /1 bath Apartment - Washer/Dryer in the building. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with appliances, Granite counter-tops.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.
Results within 10 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7252 S. Bennett Unit 1
7252 South Bennett Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1600 sqft
Beautiful newly rehabbed South Shore Condo 3bed/2ba $1635 - Beautifully rehabbed 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with in-unit washer and dryer and secured parking included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8048 S. South Shore Drive
8048 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
5 bedroom house in South Shore - Property Id: 309507 Tri-level 5 bedroom house with nice yard and 2 private parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7020 S Cregier Ave 2E
7020 South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! - Property Id: 307742 NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 2 bed home on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK HIGHLANDS - NEXT TO HYDE PARK

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
6239 S Kimbark Ave 1
6239 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1475 sqft
Oasis Hyde Park/Woodlawn Area - Property Id: 215359 Walk to University of Chicago, Metra, Parks Hyde Park Shopping and the Lakefront! Brand New High Quality Rehabbed 1st Floor Five Bedroom, Three Bath Duplex in a historic Grey-Stone building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
1464 E 69th St unit 3N
1464 East 69th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
2 bedroom Condo near Jackson Park - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo located on a quiet street.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8043 S Manistee Ave 2
8043 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
NICE!!! FOUR-BEDROOM LOCATED IN SOUTH CHICAGO - Property Id: 301503 Beautiful 4 bedroom in SOUTH CHICAGO! Brand new everything with amazing finishes. Exposed BRICK and in unit washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
1732 E 70th St Apt 3
1732 East 70th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This a huge 2 bedroom unit located in the South Shore neighborhood. The unit is walking distance to public transportation. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the apartment. All black appliances present in kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
18 Units Available
South Shore
6755 S Paxton Ave
6755 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
18 Units Available
South Shore
6757 S Paxton Ave
6757 S Paxton Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$940
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report. Calumet City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calumet City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Calumet City rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Calumet City rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Calumet City stand at $875 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,029 for a two-bedroom. Calumet City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Calumet City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Calumet City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Calumet City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Calumet City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Calumet City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,029 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calumet City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Calumet City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Calumet City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

