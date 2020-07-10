/
apartments with washer dryer
128 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL with washer-dryer
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
8820 South Mobile Avenue
8820 Mobile Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8820 South Mobile Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.
10512 South Kilbourn Avenue
10512 Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1938 sqft
Spacious tri-level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Non-Smoking House. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained and freshly painted. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and LED lights.
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.
4334 West 87th Place
4334 West 87th Place, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom ranch 1/2 duplex. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage. Central air conditioning. Close to restaurants, shopping, park and school. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed.
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Evergreen Park
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue
9246 Saint Louis Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1600 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
Auburn Gresham
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large
Palos Hills
11143 East Road
11143 East Road, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11143 East Road in Palos Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Auburn Gresham
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.
Summit
5402 South 74th Avenue
5402 74th Avenue, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED.
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.
Palos Hills
7944 102nd Street
7944 102nd Street, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom 2 car attached garage...Credit Score of 660 or above and credit check required $60.
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
Auburn Gresham
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.
Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Garfield Ridge
5347 West 53rd Place
5347 West 53rd Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
GARFIELD RIDGE RENTAL UNIT!! HUGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS, COUNTER SPACE.PANTRY. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING MICROWAVE OVEN . NEW CARPETS...2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS.
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.
