apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
378 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Dr 805
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath - Property Id: 291071 Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath unit with views of city skyline available now.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8110 Kenneth Avenue
8110 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1600 sqft
NICELY UPDATED SOLID BRICK STEP RANCH WITH 5 BEDS (3 1st floor + 2 in basement), 3 BATHS, ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE. PRO LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH OVER SIZED DECK, GAZEBO, HUGE OUTSIDE HOT TUB.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9101 Kilpatrick Avenue
9101 Kilpatrick Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Great 2 bdr unit for rent at the corner of Kilpatrick and Davis, available for occupancy on July 15th. 2nd floor unit facing West. Recently renovated with gleaming hard wood floors thru out and updated kitchen and bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Gross Point
10035 La Crosse Avenue
10035 La Crosse Ave, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2745 sqft
Elegant 2 story Colonial home with all the luxury features you love! Double door entry, 2 story marble foyer, vaulted ceilings in living room, fireplace in family room, Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters, 1st floor
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9521 Kenneth Avenue
9521 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Recently updated. FRESH HARDWOOD look Vinyl floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and more. All SS Appliances with large Samsung Refrigerator. Great location, access to Skokie Swift, Old Orchard mall is less than 5 min drive.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4851 Crain Street
4851 Crain Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
SUNNY & SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM GEORGIAN TOWN HOME (EAST) END UNIT HAS LARGE SIDE YARD! **NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, HONEY OAK CABINETS & APPLIANCES. **HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! ** LARGE FAMILY ROOM, STORAGE & LAUNDRY ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
Central Street
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7248 N Kildare Ave
7248 Kildare Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
6 bedroom house in heart of Lincolnwood IL. - Property Id: 309495 You'll love it!!! Beautiful 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick house in the desirable suburb of Lincolnwood.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
2724 West Lunt Ave.
2724 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
located in great neighborhood of West Rogers Park.very spacious apartments with high ceilings have it all! Everything has been completely remodeled and modernized.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8920 Austin Avenue
8920 Austin Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1400 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Gross Point
17 Mulberry Court
17 Mulberry Court, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully recently rehabbed home kept in excellent condition. Hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Wooden fence, garage door, sump pump, and roof are also new and less than 3-4 years old.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
2007 W Fargo Ave - 2
2007 W Fargo Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO WITH EVERY UPGRADE YOU CAN IMAGINE. THIS UNIT BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTRAL AIR, & IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8117 Central Avenue
8117 Central Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED BI-LEVEL IN FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. 1ST FLOOR HAS HARDWD FLRS THRUOUT. KITCH BOASTS NEW CABS, GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLS, BREAKFST BAR. BATH FULLY REMODELED AND A MUST SEE. 3 BDMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
27 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
