apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
196 Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
28 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
23 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
221 S Linden
221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2442 sqft
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. In the process of refinishing wood floors and painting all the main rooms. Full basement with bedroom and bath. Other 3 bedrooms on first floor, all hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
280 North Emroy Avenue
280 Emroy Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
WHOLE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED,PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, EVEN NEW GUTTERS!! JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. ELMHURST BRICK & STONE HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. WALK TO TOWN, TRAIN & PARKS. BRIGHT & SUNNY LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1160 South Eldridge Lane
1160 S Eldridge Ln, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
2122 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
801 Addison Ave
801 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Town house - Property Id: 314785 Gorgeous Total Renovation! End Unit Townhome on a Cul-de-Sac. So much has been done; new espresso kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Itasca
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Forest
2 Heather Lane
2 Heather Lane, Oak Brook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3905 sqft
Rarely Available Rental in Oakbrook. 5+1 Br, 4.1 Ba, Fin Basement w/ bath. Recent updates include painting, bath and kitchen upodates, hardwood flooring and more..
