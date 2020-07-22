Apartment List
/
IN
/
hammond
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hammond offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6607 Marshall Avenue
6607 Marshall Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available immediately. Updated Brick Ranch house with 3 bedroom,1 bathroom, Sun-room, fenced yard and 1 car detached Garage.All appliances are included. Fresh painted whole house. New floor in living room and bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
10300 South Avenue F
10300 South Avenue F, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1500 sqft
RARE**Available Now at the South East Side Neighborhood** 3 bed /1 bath Apartment - Washer/Dryer in the building. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with appliances, Granite counter-tops.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292 A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8043 S Manistee Ave
8043 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
SPACIOUS MODERN 4 BEDROOM IN SOUTH CHICAGO - Property Id: 307254 TOTAL GUT REHAB! This UNIT Features: -hardwood floors - Exposed brick walls -updated kitchen -washer & dryer IN UNIT! --super close to the BEACH & so much more! **Market and SECTION 8

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
2458 E 74th Pl 2
2458 East 74th Place, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
CLOSE TO THE BEACH 4 BEDROOM IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 223568 TOTAL GUT REHAB! This first-floor walk up UNIT Features: -hardwood floors -master bath - updated kitchen -washer & dryer IN UNIT! -off-street parking -large deck -super close to the

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8048 S. South Shore Drive
8048 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
5 bedroom house in South Shore - Property Id: 309507 Tri-level 5 bedroom house with nice yard and 2 private parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8048-s.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7209 S Yates Blvd Unit 4B
7209 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rehabbed 2 Bed/1Bath Unit Waiting For You! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit comes with a washer and dryer, jacuzzi, boiler heat, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Lots of windows providing natural light and spacious kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7213 S Yates Blvd. Unit 1A
7213 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
7213 S Yates Blvd. Unit 1A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath in South Shore - Recently rehabbed 2bed/1bath in South Shore.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8945 South Exchange Avenue
8945 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Recently rehabbed, vintage apartment in a quiet 2 unit building in South Chicago. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, schools, and the lake.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8445 South PHILLIPS Avenue
8445 South Phillips Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT UNIT, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA FEATURING: 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1st FLOOR APARTMENT WITH PELLA WINDOWS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, "1" WALL AC.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.
Results within 10 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 237

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
51 Units Available
West Englewood
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1782 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 263

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
30 Units Available
Hyde Park
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,175
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1265 sqft
Downtown property offers private balconies, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Residents also enjoy an on-site pool, gym and doorman at this green community. Located near the shopping and dining options of South Lake Park Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$730
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Kenwood
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Kenwood
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
603 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 159

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
118 Units Available
Hyde Park
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1224 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Hyde Park
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1072 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
23 Units Available
Hyde Park
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
710 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with maple cabinetry and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a clubhouse, fitness zone, and laundry center on site. Near Metra stops. Close to Harper Theatre.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
5300 S.blackstone Ave A
5300 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1400 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1358 E. 58th Street
1358 E 58th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
880 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Hyde Park apartments in Greek Revival building. Hardwood floors and fireplaces. In-unit laundry. Private balconies overlooking Hyde Park. Building has bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Hammond, IN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hammond offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hammond. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hammond can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Hammond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHammond 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHammond 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHammond Apartments under $800
Hammond Apartments with BalconiesHammond Apartments with GaragesHammond Apartments with GymsHammond Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hammond Apartments with ParkingHammond Dog Friendly ApartmentsHammond Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, IN
Oak Lawn, ILWestmont, ILDolton, ILPortage, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILHarvey, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILBlue Island, ILPark Forest, IL
Bensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILChesterton, INBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College