1 bedroom apartments
132 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL
31 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
26 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Results within 1 mile of Elmhurst
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
37 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
19 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
25 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
690 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to
1 Unit Available
4001 Prairie Avenue
4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building.
1 Unit Available
622 North Lincoln Avenue
622 North Lincoln Avenue, Addison, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
This apartment is situated on a park like setting and conveniently located close to schools and shopping in Addison Illinois. Completely remodeled with ceramic tile bathroom and double vanity. Large kitchen with dishwasher and separate eating area.
Results within 10 miles of Elmhurst
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
684 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
