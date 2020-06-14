/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
394 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9715 WOODS Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
938 sqft
Available July 10th - Perfect rental -popular Optima in Skokie.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 N California Ave 1N
6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 296732 This 1bed, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave
705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Large 1BR w/ heat included, modern kitchen/bath - Property Id: 236346 Location: 705 Dodge Ave , Evanston , IL Rent: $1175 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: Laundry on site Parking: Street Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room,
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 N California Ave 2s
6731 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 250306 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the corner of North Shore and California ave in the West Rogers Park Neighborhood.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge 3N
705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
Evanston = One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 235725 Evanston - Renovated 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - Updated one bedroom apartment on the third floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6717 California
6717 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Dynamite one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 California
6725 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
Extraordinary one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Edgewater
10 Units Available
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
584 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,411
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rogers Park
8 Units Available
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
640 sqft
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Square
4 Units Available
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
503 sqft
Experience the convenience of Wolcott Court in Ravenswood. The property features remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Square
3 Units Available
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,252
448 sqft
Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Square
3 Units Available
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
398 sqft
Wolcott Terrace is a beautiful courtyard property in Ravenswood. It has a modern charming interior and a vintage, Roaring Twenties-inspired exterior and porticoes.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
635 sqft
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lincoln Square
1 Unit Available
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
585 sqft
Close to 2 bus lines and the El train - building laundry room - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Rockwell & Gunnison Call ICM Properties, Inc.
Similar Pages
Skokie 1 BedroomsSkokie 2 BedroomsSkokie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSkokie 3 BedroomsSkokie Apartments with Balcony
Skokie Apartments with GarageSkokie Apartments with GymSkokie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSkokie Apartments with ParkingSkokie Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, IL