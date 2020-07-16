Apartment List
/
IL
/
maywood
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

209 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

You're probably considering moving to Maywood, IL and are trying to decide if getting a one-bedroom apartment in the area is a wise move. If you're looking to call this affordable, di... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
560 sqft
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminary District
1003 S. 17th Ave. Apartment #3
1003 S 17th Ave, Maywood, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
900 sqft
Maywood Arts Center - Property Id: 194118 1 Bed Room With Large Den Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194118 Property Id 194118 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5871574)
Results within 1 mile of Maywood
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1029 Desplaines
1029 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
1 bedroom Updated - Property Id: 229544 Updated 1 bedroom on top floor close to Loyola Hospital. Clean and updated. You pay electric. Elevator building. Covered parking for 25.00. Reverse Osmosis water filter.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
50 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
753 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,013
779 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
28 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,829
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Bright, spacious homes in the heart of Oak Park and great restaurants. This community offers on-site laundry, parking and high-speed internet access in every apartment. Some utilities paid and nearby entertainment in Chicago!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
5 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
400 sqft
Within walking distance to Garfield Park. Also close to Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Austin
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$866
346 sqft
Situated close to Ellington Primary School and Austin Polytechnical Academy High School. Functional living in an apartment building, close to local shops and amenities. Features kitchen with appliances. Some bills paid.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$845
483 sqft
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5125 W Madison St
5125 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
670 sqft
Classically designed, spacious units with all kitchen appliances included, plus an overhead fan, bathtub, shower and laundry facilities. Walkable neighborhood near bus routes and parks with playground.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5905 W Huron St 1
5905 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 1 bedroom in Austin - Property Id: 320051 Don't miss out on this gorgeous one bedroom with a large living room, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location.

Maywood City Guide

You're probably considering moving to Maywood, IL and are trying to decide if getting a one-bedroom apartment in the area is a wise move. If you're looking to call this affordable, diverse community home, read on! ## Maywood: A Brief History Located in Cook County, Maywood is a suburb of the greater Chicago area situated just 10 miles west of the Downtown area. Home to the Loyola University Medical Center and conveniently located between Chicago-O'Hare and Midway Airports, Maywood is perhaps b

View full City Guide

You're probably considering moving to Maywood, IL and are trying to decide if getting a one-bedroom apartment in the area is a wise move. If you're looking to call this affordable, diverse community home, read on!

Maywood: A Brief History

Located in Cook County, Maywood is a suburb of the greater Chicago area situated just 10 miles west of the Downtown area. Home to the Loyola University Medical Center and conveniently located between Chicago-O'Hare and Midway Airports, Maywood is perhaps best known for being home to an airfield used by Charles Lindbergh during his early flight days. The town was named after the Maywood Company, which was established by Vermont businessmen who were attracted to the area that would become Maywood -- more specifically, for its beautiful landscapes and for its closeness to Chicago.

The Benefits of Living in Maywood

Many of the one-bedroom apartments for rent in Maywood are centrally located, near many of the highways that take you right to the heart of Downtown Chicago. Featuring tree-lined streets and a suburban feel, Maywood has all the benefits of an urban environment.

There are a number of benefits to calling Maywood home. For example:

  • Access: Living in Maywood will give you access to all of the major roadways that lead you into Chicago and beyond.
  • Affordability: The median price of the average home in the Maywood area is significantly lower than throughout the rest of Chicago, and it's certainly one of the most affordable suburbs of Chicago.
  • Safety: Maywood is one of the most safe suburbs of Cook County, and it is especially safe given its proximity to the so-called "big city."
  • Diversity: If you are someone who values diversity over other traits, you will find no greater diversity than in Maywood. It is perhaps the most ethnically diverse suburb of Chicago.

Things to Remember About Living in Maywood

Before you move to Maywood -- no matter what size apartment you choose to move into -- there are a few things to keep in mind:

  • It's cheaper to rent. While the average mortgage for a Maywood home to call your own is about $2,000 per month, the median rent in the area is only about $800 a month. Therefore, getting a one-bedroom apartment in Maywood is perfect if you're a young professional who is just starting out in your career.
  • Be careful. There is more crime in this area than in most other suburbs of Chicago, and while this doesn't mean that Maywood is inherently unsafe, it does mean that you, as a resident, are required to be more careful than you otherwise would be.
  • Your neighbors are relatively intelligent. The vast majority of the residents of Maywood have had some form of a college education and value education and success above all other things. If you choose to move to the area, you will be surrounded by fellow like-minded intellectual professionals.
  • Location, location, location. While Maywood's reputation may have been spotty over the years, people continue to come to the area because it's conveniently located to many amenities, including hospitals, airports and downtown Chicago. If you're looking for a location that's conveniently located to all major amenities -- including downtown Chicago -- Maywood is perfect for you.

Similar Pages

Maywood 2 BedroomsMaywood 3 BedroomsMaywood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maywood Apartments with ParkingMaywood Apartments with Washer-DryersMaywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Maywood Pet Friendly PlacesMaywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILBlue Island, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILLa Grange Park, IL
Warrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILDarien, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Maywood

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College