209 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

You're probably considering moving to Maywood, IL and are trying to decide if getting a one-bedroom apartment in the area is a wise move. If you're looking to call this affordable, diverse community home, read on!

Maywood: A Brief History

Located in Cook County, Maywood is a suburb of the greater Chicago area situated just 10 miles west of the Downtown area. Home to the Loyola University Medical Center and conveniently located between Chicago-O'Hare and Midway Airports, Maywood is perhaps best known for being home to an airfield used by Charles Lindbergh during his early flight days. The town was named after the Maywood Company, which was established by Vermont businessmen who were attracted to the area that would become Maywood -- more specifically, for its beautiful landscapes and for its closeness to Chicago.

The Benefits of Living in Maywood

Many of the one-bedroom apartments for rent in Maywood are centrally located, near many of the highways that take you right to the heart of Downtown Chicago. Featuring tree-lined streets and a suburban feel, Maywood has all the benefits of an urban environment.

There are a number of benefits to calling Maywood home. For example:

Access: Living in Maywood will give you access to all of the major roadways that lead you into Chicago and beyond.

Affordability: The median price of the average home in the Maywood area is significantly lower than throughout the rest of Chicago, and it's certainly one of the most affordable suburbs of Chicago.

Safety: Maywood is one of the most safe suburbs of Cook County, and it is especially safe given its proximity to the so-called "big city."

Diversity: If you are someone who values diversity over other traits, you will find no greater diversity than in Maywood. It is perhaps the most ethnically diverse suburb of Chicago.

Things to Remember About Living in Maywood

Before you move to Maywood -- no matter what size apartment you choose to move into -- there are a few things to keep in mind: