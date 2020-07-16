209 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL
1 of 11
1 of 2
1 of 6
1 of 3
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 12
Maywood City Guide
You're probably considering moving to Maywood, IL and are trying to decide if getting a one-bedroom apartment in the area is a wise move. If you're looking to call this affordable, diverse community home, read on! ## Maywood: A Brief History Located in Cook County, Maywood is a suburb of the greater Chicago area situated just 10 miles west of the Downtown area. Home to the Loyola University Medical Center and conveniently located between Chicago-O'Hare and Midway Airports, Maywood is perhaps b
You're probably considering moving to Maywood, IL and are trying to decide if getting a one-bedroom apartment in the area is a wise move. If you're looking to call this affordable, diverse community home, read on!
Maywood: A Brief History
Located in Cook County, Maywood is a suburb of the greater Chicago area situated just 10 miles west of the Downtown area. Home to the Loyola University Medical Center and conveniently located between Chicago-O'Hare and Midway Airports, Maywood is perhaps best known for being home to an airfield used by Charles Lindbergh during his early flight days. The town was named after the Maywood Company, which was established by Vermont businessmen who were attracted to the area that would become Maywood -- more specifically, for its beautiful landscapes and for its closeness to Chicago.
The Benefits of Living in Maywood
Many of the one-bedroom apartments for rent in Maywood are centrally located, near many of the highways that take you right to the heart of Downtown Chicago. Featuring tree-lined streets and a suburban feel, Maywood has all the benefits of an urban environment.
There are a number of benefits to calling Maywood home. For example:
- Access: Living in Maywood will give you access to all of the major roadways that lead you into Chicago and beyond.
- Affordability: The median price of the average home in the Maywood area is significantly lower than throughout the rest of Chicago, and it's certainly one of the most affordable suburbs of Chicago.
- Safety: Maywood is one of the most safe suburbs of Cook County, and it is especially safe given its proximity to the so-called "big city."
- Diversity: If you are someone who values diversity over other traits, you will find no greater diversity than in Maywood. It is perhaps the most ethnically diverse suburb of Chicago.
Things to Remember About Living in Maywood
Before you move to Maywood -- no matter what size apartment you choose to move into -- there are a few things to keep in mind:
- It's cheaper to rent. While the average mortgage for a Maywood home to call your own is about $2,000 per month, the median rent in the area is only about $800 a month. Therefore, getting a one-bedroom apartment in Maywood is perfect if you're a young professional who is just starting out in your career.
- Be careful. There is more crime in this area than in most other suburbs of Chicago, and while this doesn't mean that Maywood is inherently unsafe, it does mean that you, as a resident, are required to be more careful than you otherwise would be.
- Your neighbors are relatively intelligent. The vast majority of the residents of Maywood have had some form of a college education and value education and success above all other things. If you choose to move to the area, you will be surrounded by fellow like-minded intellectual professionals.
- Location, location, location. While Maywood's reputation may have been spotty over the years, people continue to come to the area because it's conveniently located to many amenities, including hospitals, airports and downtown Chicago. If you're looking for a location that's conveniently located to all major amenities -- including downtown Chicago -- Maywood is perfect for you.