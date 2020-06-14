/
1 bedroom apartments
273 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
134 Marengo Street
134 Marengo Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Rarely available charming & spacious 2 story loft condo. First floor offers Living Room and Dining Room with wood laminate floors and large windows. Kitchen includes oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
214 Circle Avenue
214 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Large one bedroom , private lot parking for additional $25 or garage parking for additional $50, all newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closet, Agent owned
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
336 Lathrop Avenue
336 Lathrop Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Gorgeous unit with Hardwood floors, beautiful view from the balcony. Located in Downtown Forest Park, waking distance from the Blue Line and all of the Madison St. restaurant, bars and shopping. Laundry in first floor. Parking and storage included.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
125 S Kenilworth Ave
125 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 125 Building - Property Id: 206826 Beautiful Oak Park 1 Bed for RENT!! The unit and building is very well maintained. (Very Clean) The unit is located in the Historic District of Oak Park.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Avenue Square Condominiums
219 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1BR/1BA Downtown Oak Park unit available on July 1st. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and central air. (RLNE3264973)
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1957 Euclid Avenue
1957 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath / - Ready to move right in... Freshly painted, New Blinds, A/C wall unit... Hardwood floors- stainless steel appliances. Well kept "condo" building. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Large private storage area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
434 Clinton Place - 603, Unit 603
434 Clinton Place, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1060 sqft
River Forest 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condominium rental. Harwood type floors throughout, White shaker cabinets, carrara marble countertops, Designer series appliances, ample closet space and high end finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
727 South MAPLE Avenue
727 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and well maintained condo unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
404 Wesley Avenue
404 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
Look no further, this Condo has it all! This fantastic top floor one bedroom condo is complete with Central Air, Washer and Dryer in unit, Granite Counters, stainless appliances, newer windows.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
406 South Wesley Avenue
406 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
This is a large one bedroom unit on the 2 Nd floor of a vintage building can be used as a 2 bedroom. Updated kitchen and bath. recently painted. Hardwood floors great space. SS Appliances in kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
218 North OAK PARK Avenue
218 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR EVERYTHING OAK PARK HAS TO OFFER. STORES, RESTAURANTS AND "EL" JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY. 1/2 BLOCK TO OAK PARK LIBRARY AND BEAUTIFUL SCOVILLE PARK. THIS UNIT IS AWAY FROM THE STREET AND VERY QUIET.
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
631 South Maple Avenue
631 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
500 sqft
Live in Oak Park and walk to the Blue Line! Also very easy access to I-290. **THIS IS A RE-LET AVAILABLE NOW! The building requires a new lease and it can expire as soon as May 31st, 2020, or there can be a longer term lease. Unit is unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
