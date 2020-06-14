/
1 bedroom apartments
184 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL
1 Unit Available
4001 Prairie Avenue
4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building.
Results within 1 mile of Schiller Park
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5029 North East River Road
5029 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Very close to I-90, Blue Line, CTA, O'Hare, Rosemont Entertainment District, Casino, and Forest Preserve across the street! Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with parking included! Hardwood Flooring throughout.
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C.
Results within 5 miles of Schiller Park
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Harwood Heights
24 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
28 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)
1 Unit Available
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402
647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
880 sqft
Available 06/25/20 Inquire today! Modern, open-layout, high ceiling 1 BR, 1 BA Loft Condo with in downtown Des Plaines in Metropolitan Square near Metra train with easy access to downtown Chicago and near Des Plaines library, post office, grocery
Dunning
1 Unit Available
6222 W Addison St
6222 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Retail Space with great visibility - Property Id: 252985 Conveniently located Retail space in Chicago's Dunning Neighborhood. Near public transportation, restaurants, shopping and much more. This space was a Barbershop since 1969. Owner is retiring.
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3543 N Meade Ave 2
3543 N Meade Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Portage Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room! - Property Id: 142183 Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park! Separate Living / Dining Room! Heat Included! 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park! -Large Living Room -Separate Dining Room -Large Bedroom that
