/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM
59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL
1 of 1
Last updated February 20 at 05:19 AM
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Alsip
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
750 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Results within 5 miles of Alsip
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Coin Laundry and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8917 So. Justine St - Unit 2A
8917 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom rehab apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises; unit has been wired for cable. Fenced in backyard. Tenant has to provide appliances. Includes heat. 40 unit multi-family
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
Results within 10 miles of Alsip
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,939
791 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes
1450 East 154th Place, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
Located in Dolton, Illinois, the Dorchester Townhomes community features parking and pre-wired phone and cable. Apartments may include hardwood floors, a dining room, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$820
650 sqft
Located in the recently rehabbed south Dobson area of Chatham, near the 79th Street L. Units include hardwood floors and recent renovations. Community offers residents some paid utilities and parking spaces.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
9 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$855
575 sqft
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7354 South Dorchester
7354 S Dorchester Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
Located in the Grand Crossing Area, near 75th St and South Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, bathtub and recent renovations. The community accepts Section 8 housing, and it has internet access.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
620 sqft
Recently renovated apartments near Avalon Park. One-bedroom units with free heating. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Located in a very walkable neighborhood with public transit stops a few blocks away.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL