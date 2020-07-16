142 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

Despite its name, you won't need a boat to get to your new apartment in Blue Island. Named for a mist that surrounded the town long ago, this Chicago suburb is convenient to the best attractions in the Windy City yet maintains its own character. Whether you are working in Chicago and in search of a bedroom community, or you want to move to a neighborhood near Lake Michigan and away from the fray -- Blue Island is an excellent choice.

One-bedroom apartments in Blue Island are perfect for professionals, students and many other renters. With enough room to store your bike or stacks of shoes without sacrificing a living room, a one-bedroom unit is a great compromise between a studio and single-family home. Apartments begin at about $650 per month in Blue Island, making the area a much cheaper option than living right in the heart of the city.

Where to Rent in Blue Island

Blue Island has more homes for rent than apartments, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a one-bedroom for rent. It just means you should act fast when you find a unit. If you don't rent right in Blue Island, neighborhoods just a few blocks away offer additional options.

Central Blue Island: Apartments in the center of town are just a stone's throw from the Fountain Hills Golf Club and the Meadows Golf Club of Blue Island. Keep your clubs in tip-top shape and book a weekly tee time, or chip some balls on Saturday before heading into the city. One-bedroom units in the center of the city are modest, but many have a private balcony and ample parking.

North Blue Island: When you head to northern Blue Island, you're just about on Chicago's South Side. Many apartments on the north side of town are on the Metra line, making transportation to Chicago a breeze. Whether you're commuting to work or want to avoid parking during a day watching a Cubs game or hanging out in Millenium Park, these apartments are perfectly positioned to hop on public transportation.

Living in Blue Island

When you call Blue Island home, your weekends can be full of deep dish pizza and walks down Navy Pier. Chicago's best sights are a short train or car ride away, and your affordable one-bedroom on Blue Island always awaits to welcome you home to relax. In the summer, the south shore of Lake Michigan is worth the 13-mile journey. Enjoy a leisurely boat ride out on the water, or barbecue along the coast and watch the sun bounce off one of the Great Lakes.

Some days call for staying in the neighborhood, and the Blue Island Beer Company and Rock Island Public House always have something on tap. If you want to get outdoors, pay a visit to Memorial Park. In warm months, the playground and sports fields are always full. When winter arrives, the park is an excellent place to sled or cross-country ski.