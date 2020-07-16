Apartment List
/
IL
/
blue island
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

142 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

Despite its name, you won't need a boat to get to your new apartment in Blue Island. Named for a mist that surrounded the town long ago, this Chicago suburb is convenient to the b... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)
Results within 1 mile of Blue Island

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 05:19 AM
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Island
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Roseland
11143 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
11143 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$740
530 sqft
Air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and plenty of extra storage space. Fully equipped kitchen, granite countertops and garbage disposal. Community offers bike storage and 24-hour maintenance. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
750 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
9629 South Forest Ave.
9629 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1517 West 78th St.-78TH LAFLIN
1517 W 78th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
9628 South Forest Ave.
9628 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
1133 133 Oak
1133 East 133rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Noteworthy one bedroom, one bathroom in beautiful Evanston courtyard building features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Coin Laundry and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3
931 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom; FREE Heat; Hardwood Floors. 1st month rent plus 1 month deposit required. Appliances included. Tenants pay cooking gas & electric. Move in ready! Requirements: must make at least $1,600 per month to qualify.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8917 So. Justine St - Unit 2A
8917 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom rehab apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises; unit has been wired for cable. Fenced in backyard. Tenant has to provide appliances. Includes heat. 40 unit multi-family

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1316 175th Street
1316 175th Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1316 175th Street in East Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15038 Chicago Road
15038 Chicago Rd, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Apartment For Rent | 1 bed | 1 bath Located in Dolton. Spacious with lot of Sunlight. This Unit include Appliances,New Carpet & Heat & Cooking Gas is included. Stop your search now and make this your new home.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Island
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
Verified

1 of 229

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
44 Units Available
West Englewood
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
788 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
2 Units Available
Hyde Park
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
475 sqft
Close to the 53rd Street retail corridor and the University of Chicago. Apartments with eat-in kitchens and back porches in an ornate terracotta building offering amenities such as laundry and bike storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5416 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
Residents have access to guest parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units include bathtub, fireplace and hardwood floors. Located close to Nichols Park and several schools.

Blue Island City Guide

Despite its name, you won't need a boat to get to your new apartment in Blue Island. Named for a mist that surrounded the town long ago, this Chicago suburb is convenient to the best attractions in the Windy City yet maintains its own character. Whether you are working in Chicago and in search of a bedroom community, or you want to move to a neighborhood near Lake Michigan and away from the fray -- Blue Island is an excellent choice. One-bedroom apartments in Blue Island are perfect for profess

View full City Guide

Despite its name, you won't need a boat to get to your new apartment in Blue Island. Named for a mist that surrounded the town long ago, this Chicago suburb is convenient to the best attractions in the Windy City yet maintains its own character. Whether you are working in Chicago and in search of a bedroom community, or you want to move to a neighborhood near Lake Michigan and away from the fray -- Blue Island is an excellent choice.

One-bedroom apartments in Blue Island are perfect for professionals, students and many other renters. With enough room to store your bike or stacks of shoes without sacrificing a living room, a one-bedroom unit is a great compromise between a studio and single-family home. Apartments begin at about $650 per month in Blue Island, making the area a much cheaper option than living right in the heart of the city.

Where to Rent in Blue Island

Blue Island has more homes for rent than apartments, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a one-bedroom for rent. It just means you should act fast when you find a unit. If you don't rent right in Blue Island, neighborhoods just a few blocks away offer additional options.

Central Blue Island: Apartments in the center of town are just a stone's throw from the Fountain Hills Golf Club and the Meadows Golf Club of Blue Island. Keep your clubs in tip-top shape and book a weekly tee time, or chip some balls on Saturday before heading into the city. One-bedroom units in the center of the city are modest, but many have a private balcony and ample parking.

North Blue Island: When you head to northern Blue Island, you're just about on Chicago's South Side. Many apartments on the north side of town are on the Metra line, making transportation to Chicago a breeze. Whether you're commuting to work or want to avoid parking during a day watching a Cubs game or hanging out in Millenium Park, these apartments are perfectly positioned to hop on public transportation.

Living in Blue Island

When you call Blue Island home, your weekends can be full of deep dish pizza and walks down Navy Pier. Chicago's best sights are a short train or car ride away, and your affordable one-bedroom on Blue Island always awaits to welcome you home to relax. In the summer, the south shore of Lake Michigan is worth the 13-mile journey. Enjoy a leisurely boat ride out on the water, or barbecue along the coast and watch the sun bounce off one of the Great Lakes.

Some days call for staying in the neighborhood, and the Blue Island Beer Company and Rock Island Public House always have something on tap. If you want to get outdoors, pay a visit to Memorial Park. In warm months, the playground and sports fields are always full. When winter arrives, the park is an excellent place to sled or cross-country ski.

Similar Pages

Blue Island 1 BedroomsBlue Island 2 BedroomsBlue Island Apartments with Balconies
Blue Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBlue Island Apartments with Parking
Blue Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILPark Forest, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, IL
Burr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILGlenwood, ILLansing, ILDarien, ILForest Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College