6343 N Magnolia Ave

Lovely Cozy Studio! Close To Loyola Station! - Property Id: 270788



Schedule a tour of this beautiful clean vintage courtyard building on a quiet tree lined street. This building offers affordable, comfortable, and convenient apartments! The units have newly renovated bathrooms, renovated kitchens, and new appliances! The utilities included are heat, water, cooking gas, and waste removal. The tenant pays electric.



This Edgewater gem is within walking distance of Loyola University, CTA Loyola Red Line train station, and CTA busses. Enjoy being within walking distance to Starbucks, local grocery stores, and Target! The neighborhood offers a variety of dining, shopping, and nightlife!



** STAY COVID- 19 FREE. SCHEDULE VIRTUAL/VIDEO TOUR TODAY!!!**



Apartment/Building Features:

- Hardwood Floors

- Walk- In Closet

- Renovated Bathroom

- Cherry Cabinets

- New Appliances

- Secured Entry

- 24 Hr. Engineer



Contact To Schedule Tour:

Charlene Reid

(312) 929 -7891 (Texts are okay!!)

Landstar Realty Group

No Dogs Allowed



