Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:56 PM

4206 N Ashland #3A

4206 North Ashland Avenue · (847) 989-1783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4206 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Available in Prime Lake View ~ North Center Location!
This classic yellow-bricked walk-up in Lakeview is just steps from eclectic restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Our roomy studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments feature updated kitchens with dishwashers and rich hardwood flooring. Located near the Kennedy Expressway, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation, Berteau Manor is an ideal place to live! *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 N Ashland #3A have any available units?
4206 N Ashland #3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4206 N Ashland #3A currently offering any rent specials?
4206 N Ashland #3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 N Ashland #3A pet-friendly?
No, 4206 N Ashland #3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4206 N Ashland #3A offer parking?
No, 4206 N Ashland #3A does not offer parking.
Does 4206 N Ashland #3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 N Ashland #3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 N Ashland #3A have a pool?
No, 4206 N Ashland #3A does not have a pool.
Does 4206 N Ashland #3A have accessible units?
No, 4206 N Ashland #3A does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 N Ashland #3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 N Ashland #3A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 N Ashland #3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4206 N Ashland #3A does not have units with air conditioning.
