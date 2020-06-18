4206 N Ashland #3A

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Available in Prime Lake View ~ North Center Location!

This classic yellow-bricked walk-up in Lakeview is just steps from eclectic restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Our roomy studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments feature updated kitchens with dishwashers and rich hardwood flooring. Located near the Kennedy Expressway, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation, Berteau Manor is an ideal place to live! *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*