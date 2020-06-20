All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 400 E Ohio St 5305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
400 E Ohio St 5305
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

400 E Ohio St 5305

400 E Ohio St · (312) 343-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5305 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Best Deal in Streeterville! Stunning Lux 1BR Loft! - Property Id: 286379

Incredible value in Streeterville - Prime Location! Steps from the Beach, Michigan Ave, Restaurants, Bars, Shops!
Gorgeous luxury 1 BR Loft with a modern flair
Very high Ceilings
Hardwood floors throughout
Granite/quartz countertops & stainless steel efficient appliances throughout kitchen
Spacious floorpan with large closets &storage room
w/d in unit

Available ASAP!

Tons of amazing Amenities!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

Asiye Bakirman | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 312-343-6055

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286379
Property Id 286379

(RLNE5800997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Ohio St 5305 have any available units?
400 E Ohio St 5305 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Ohio St 5305 have?
Some of 400 E Ohio St 5305's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Ohio St 5305 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Ohio St 5305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Ohio St 5305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E Ohio St 5305 is pet friendly.
Does 400 E Ohio St 5305 offer parking?
No, 400 E Ohio St 5305 does not offer parking.
Does 400 E Ohio St 5305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E Ohio St 5305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Ohio St 5305 have a pool?
No, 400 E Ohio St 5305 does not have a pool.
Does 400 E Ohio St 5305 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Ohio St 5305 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Ohio St 5305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 E Ohio St 5305 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 E Ohio St 5305?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
5100 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity