2039 N WESTERN

Recently remodeled 2 bed / 1 bath Bucktown apartment.

Perfect Location. Nearest interesection Western and Mclean, sits on the border of Logan Square, and Bucktown Wicker Park. 4 minute walk to Western Blue line, and Milwuakee Avenue thoroughfare, featuring bars, (Revolution Brewing, The Owl, Logan Square Barcade) restaurants (Arturos, Pasadita, 90 miles Cuban Cafe) and grocery stores (Aldi and Jewel) Features hardwood floors, Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, features full tub. track lighting ceiling fan. Open layout with kitchen and living room combined space, and additional pantry space. Both bedrooms are the same size can fit queen size beds and desks, and have closet space.. There is a back enclosed porch for additional space. Shared Laundry.