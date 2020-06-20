1929 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60640 Lincoln Square
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Tons of space in this Ravenswood transformed modern gem - Totally awesome REHABBED Kitchen with high end finishes / NEW cabinets / Granite / Stainless Steel (inc. DW) - All new bathroom w/ stellar new tile! - In Unit Laundry - 2 huge queen bedrooms w/ great closet space - Hardwood floors - No dogs No Security Deposit! Pet and Bundle Fees May Apply Call Valya 847-533-5818 ICM PROPERTIES
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 Winona have any available units?
1929 Winona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Winona have?
Some of 1929 Winona's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Winona currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Winona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Winona pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Winona is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Winona offer parking?
No, 1929 Winona does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Winona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Winona does not offer units with in unit laundry.