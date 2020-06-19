1921 W Winona St 02

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! - Property Id: 262095
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in prime Ravenswood location. Features hardwood floors, bright unit w/tons of light, good closet space, updated bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Heat INCLUDED! Close to Winnemac Park, transportation, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262095
No Dogs Allowed
