1921 W Winona St 02

Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! - Property Id: 262095



Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in prime Ravenswood location. Features hardwood floors, bright unit w/tons of light, good closet space, updated bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Heat INCLUDED! Close to Winnemac Park, transportation, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

No Dogs Allowed



