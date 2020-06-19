All apartments in Chicago
1921 W Winona St 02

1921 West Winona Street · (773) 629-1316
Location

1921 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 02 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! - Property Id: 262095

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in prime Ravenswood location. Features hardwood floors, bright unit w/tons of light, good closet space, updated bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Heat INCLUDED! Close to Winnemac Park, transportation, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262095
Property Id 262095

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5704038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 W Winona St 02 have any available units?
1921 W Winona St 02 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 W Winona St 02 have?
Some of 1921 W Winona St 02's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 W Winona St 02 currently offering any rent specials?
1921 W Winona St 02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 W Winona St 02 pet-friendly?
No, 1921 W Winona St 02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1921 W Winona St 02 offer parking?
No, 1921 W Winona St 02 does not offer parking.
Does 1921 W Winona St 02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 W Winona St 02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 W Winona St 02 have a pool?
No, 1921 W Winona St 02 does not have a pool.
Does 1921 W Winona St 02 have accessible units?
No, 1921 W Winona St 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 W Winona St 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 W Winona St 02 has units with dishwashers.
