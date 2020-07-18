All apartments in Bolingbrook
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

1135 135 Maple

1135 Romeo Road · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Romeo Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1135 135 Maple have any available units?
1135 135 Maple has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
Is 1135 135 Maple currently offering any rent specials?
1135 135 Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 135 Maple pet-friendly?
No, 1135 135 Maple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bolingbrook.
Does 1135 135 Maple offer parking?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not offer parking.
Does 1135 135 Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 135 Maple have a pool?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have a pool.
Does 1135 135 Maple have accessible units?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 135 Maple have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 135 Maple have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have units with air conditioning.

