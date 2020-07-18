Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Bolingbrook
Find more places like
1135 135 Maple.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bolingbrook, IL
/
1135 135 Maple
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:21 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1135 135 Maple
1135 Romeo Road
·
(773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bolingbrook
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1135 Romeo Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60544
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,575
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1135 135 Maple have any available units?
1135 135 Maple has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bolingbrook Rent Report
.
Is 1135 135 Maple currently offering any rent specials?
1135 135 Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 135 Maple pet-friendly?
No, 1135 135 Maple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bolingbrook
.
Does 1135 135 Maple offer parking?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not offer parking.
Does 1135 135 Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 135 Maple have a pool?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have a pool.
Does 1135 135 Maple have accessible units?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 135 Maple have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 135 Maple have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 135 Maple does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Similar Pages
Bolingbrook 1 Bedrooms
Bolingbrook 2 Bedrooms
Bolingbrook Apartments with Pools
Bolingbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Bolingbrook Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, IL
Naperville, IL
Aurora, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Elgin, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Elmhurst, IL
St. Charles, IL
Joliet, IL
Woodridge, IL
Orland Park, IL
Glendale Heights, IL
Carol Stream, IL
Romeoville, IL
Park Ridge, IL
Lisle, IL
Elk Grove Village, IL
Bloomingdale, IL
Oswego, IL
Oak Lawn, IL
Hoffman Estates, IL
Westmont, IL
Rolling Meadows, IL
Plainfield, IL
Hanover Park, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College