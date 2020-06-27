The Brook on Janes

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
fee: 250.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $250 pet fee. Pet rent is at $25 per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Pets are defined as dogs, cats, fish and birds. Veterinary documentation of required shots and immunizations must be provided. Please contact our leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and garage parking available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (6x5)