Bolingbrook, IL
The Brook on Janes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

The Brook on Janes

401 Janes Avenue · (312) 248-6280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Montclare

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Nov 5

$1,672

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,788

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,803

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,863

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brook on Janes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
parking
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
The Brook on Janes brings life to its residences with thoughtful community amenities and unique apartment features. Explore the gallery to view our zero-depth pool, comfortable social lounge, high-tech fitness club and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
fee: 250.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $250 pet fee. Pet rent is at $25 per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Pets are defined as dogs, cats, fish and birds. Veterinary documentation of required shots and immunizations must be provided. Please contact our leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and garage parking available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (6x5)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brook on Janes have any available units?
The Brook on Janes has 10 units available starting at $1,672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brook on Janes have?
Some of The Brook on Janes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brook on Janes currently offering any rent specials?
The Brook on Janes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brook on Janes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brook on Janes is pet friendly.
Does The Brook on Janes offer parking?
Yes, The Brook on Janes offers parking.
Does The Brook on Janes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brook on Janes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brook on Janes have a pool?
Yes, The Brook on Janes has a pool.
Does The Brook on Janes have accessible units?
No, The Brook on Janes does not have accessible units.
Does The Brook on Janes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brook on Janes has units with dishwashers.
