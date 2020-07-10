Apartment List
207 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,084
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Brookstone Drive
2320 Brookstone Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3238 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer & Spacious Updated Home in Desirable River Hills. This 5 Bedroom + Loft Home will offer you all of the space you need.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 ENCLAVE Circle
110 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 ENCLAVE Circle in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
565 Cumberland Lane
565 Cumberland Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights.
Results within 1 mile of Bolingbrook

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Knoch Knolls
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Indian

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
135 Settlers Drive
135 Settlers Drive, Naperville, IL
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
6200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 135 Settlers Drive in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
22237 West Niagara Trail
22237 West Niagara Trail, Will County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
22237 West Niagara Trail - Property Id: 315554 update 7/7 **open showing scheduled Thursday 7/9/20 4pm to 6pm. Property owner will be showing the property Thursday. Stop by between 4pm-6pm on 7/9. ** Immediate availability. 2 Bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Bolingbrook
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
55 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
8 Units Available
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
Walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, conference room, playground, pool, and tennis court. Conveniently located off State Route 34. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
11 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,638
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Ashwood Park
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.

July 2020 Bolingbrook Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bolingbrook Rent Report. Bolingbrook rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bolingbrook rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bolingbrook rents declined slightly over the past month

Bolingbrook rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bolingbrook stand at $1,304 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,534 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Bolingbrook's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Bolingbrook over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bolingbrook

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bolingbrook, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bolingbrook is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Bolingbrook's median two-bedroom rent of $1,534 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bolingbrook fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bolingbrook than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Bolingbrook is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

