Apartment List
/
IL
/
bolingbrook
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bolingbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,832
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
481 Bloomfield Drive
481 Bloomfield Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2058 sqft
Spacious two story single family home with four bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths - Freshly painted - Never appliances -

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sugarbrook
261 Galewood Drive
261 Galewood Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,790
1825 sqft
Spacious recently remodeled 5BR single house on a quiet street. 2 car garage. Newer kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floor on second level. South/North exposure. Huge yard. Easy access I-55 and Rt 53. credit and background check required.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B
240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!! VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV Gorgeous and recently updated.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Lane
14 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1504 Trails End Lane
1504 Trails End Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1504 Trails End Lane in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
565 Cumberland Lane
565 Cumberland Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
204 Granada Court
204 Granada Court, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
FRESHLY UPDATED UNIT! LOTS OR NEWS & NEWER'S IN THIS UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Bolingbrook

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Knoch Knolls
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Indian

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
135 Settlers Drive
135 Settlers Drive, Naperville, IL
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
6200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 135 Settlers Drive in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bolingbrook
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
27 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
102 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
City Guide for Bolingbrook, IL

"Illinois's on the edge but we'll take it back /Every word I've said but never spoken /If it comes to the end, then I'll bring you back /And our words will stay forever golden." (-- The Forecast, "Illinois")

Take advantage of a golden opportunity by considering residence in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The forecast may call for wind and more of it, but nary a bad word was spoken about the endless potential that surrounds this Midwest suburb. Bolingbrook is a town located about 30 miles west of the greater Chicago area. Nearby communities are Woodridge, Romeoville, Plainfield, and Naperville, and the I-55 Stevenson Expressway, runs through the southern edge, offering easy access to Chicago and to nearby communities. A number of main roads cross through here so the area is a splendid mix of urban and suburban. It’s a pretty new suburb, but there is still some of the early development and architecture of the early settling in the 1830s. Its mostly quiet, tree-lined streets with a lot of folks who commute into Chicago for work and for fun but prefer to raise their kids out in the quieter suburbs. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, with a number of golf courses and parks around town. Theres also an ice skating arena for those who don’t mind being outside in Chicago winters. Crazy polar bears!

Having trouble with Craigslist Bolingbrook? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bolingbrook, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bolingbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bolingbrook 1 BedroomsBolingbrook 2 BedroomsBolingbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBolingbrook 3 BedroomsBolingbrook Apartments under $1,000Bolingbrook Apartments under $1,200
Bolingbrook Apartments under $1,300Bolingbrook Apartments with BalconyBolingbrook Apartments with GarageBolingbrook Apartments with GymBolingbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBolingbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Bolingbrook Apartments with ParkingBolingbrook Apartments with PoolBolingbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerBolingbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsBolingbrook Pet Friendly PlacesBolingbrook Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, IL
Lisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College