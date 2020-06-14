Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL with garage

Bolingbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
146 Enclave Circle
146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
165 West Robinhood Way
165 West Robinhood Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1664 sqft
Spacious well kept 2 story townhouse, this end unit has lots of privacy. Large family room has masonry fire place and hardwood flooring. Good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and attached full bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Oaks
1 Unit Available
270 SIOUX Drive
270 Sioux Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1247 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED "JOLIET" MODEL. THIS RAISED RANCH-STYLE TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKS THE POND. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND ALL APPLIANCES. L-SHAPED LIVING / DINING ROOMS, RAISED PANEL DOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Town Countrys Cidercreek
1 Unit Available
2012 Baldwin Way
2012 Baldwin Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2410 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom rental in award winning District 204 schools! Privacy landscaping in yard, extensive hardwood and ceramic floors, newer carpeting, full finished basement with recreation room, laundry/hobby room, and den.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Lane
14 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
216 Aspen Drive
216 Aspen Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1214 sqft
Freshly painted neat & clean raised ranch with 4 bedrooms,2 full baths,kitchen,living & dining rooms with wood laminated flooring,granite kitchen counter& upper bath vanity,family room with fireplace,new stove,refg,dishwasher,disposal & dryer

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1504 Trails End Lane
1504 Trails End Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1504 Trails End Lane in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Indian Oaks
1 Unit Available
565 Cumberland Lane
565 Cumberland Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights.
Results within 1 mile of Bolingbrook

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Bolingbrook
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:26am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
52 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
City Guide for Bolingbrook, IL

"Illinois's on the edge but we'll take it back /Every word I've said but never spoken /If it comes to the end, then I'll bring you back /And our words will stay forever golden." (-- The Forecast, "Illinois")

Take advantage of a golden opportunity by considering residence in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The forecast may call for wind and more of it, but nary a bad word was spoken about the endless potential that surrounds this Midwest suburb. Bolingbrook is a town located about 30 miles west of the greater Chicago area. Nearby communities are Woodridge, Romeoville, Plainfield, and Naperville, and the I-55 Stevenson Expressway, runs through the southern edge, offering easy access to Chicago and to nearby communities. A number of main roads cross through here so the area is a splendid mix of urban and suburban. It’s a pretty new suburb, but there is still some of the early development and architecture of the early settling in the 1830s. Its mostly quiet, tree-lined streets with a lot of folks who commute into Chicago for work and for fun but prefer to raise their kids out in the quieter suburbs. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, with a number of golf courses and parks around town. Theres also an ice skating arena for those who don’t mind being outside in Chicago winters. Crazy polar bears!

Having trouble with Craigslist Bolingbrook? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

