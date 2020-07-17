130 Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Executive Rental~Country Club Estates~Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters & Ceramic Floors~Full Eating Area~Formal Dining Rm~Living Rm Features Wood Burning Fireplace & Entrance to Deck~2nd Floor Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer~2 Bedrooms and Huge Loft on Second Floor~Full Finished Basement with Recreation Room, Office and Bath Steam Shower ~Central Vac~2 Car Attached Garage~Great Location near schools, shopping, dining and access to highways. Available Immediately. Credit/Background Check Required