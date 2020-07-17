All apartments in Bloomingdale
130 Country Club Drive

Location

130 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Executive Rental~Country Club Estates~Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters & Ceramic Floors~Full Eating Area~Formal Dining Rm~Living Rm Features Wood Burning Fireplace & Entrance to Deck~2nd Floor Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer~2 Bedrooms and Huge Loft on Second Floor~Full Finished Basement with Recreation Room, Office and Bath Steam Shower ~Central Vac~2 Car Attached Garage~Great Location near schools, shopping, dining and access to highways. Available Immediately. Credit/Background Check Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Country Club Drive have any available units?
130 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, IL.
What amenities does 130 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 130 Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 130 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
