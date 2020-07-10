/
apartments with washer dryer
159 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL with washer-dryer
17 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
107 GLENGARRY Drive
107 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH PATIO FACING GREEN AREA. NEWER KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE. UPDATED BATHROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. CLOSE TO STRATFORD MALL AND RESTAURANTS.
1 of 24
Contact for Availability
125 Lakeview Drive
125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent reduction and now accepting a one year lease. 2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook.
1 of 31
1 Unit Available
130 Country Club Drive
130 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2447 sqft
Executive Rental~Country Club Estates~Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters & Ceramic Floors~Full Eating Area~Formal Dining Rm~Living Rm Features Wood Burning Fireplace & Entrance to Deck~2nd Floor Laundry Room with Washer and
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
78 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
5532 Montibello Dr
5532 Montibello Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rehabbed 3 br 2 and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage and finished basement Town home available in Hanover Park, IL - Central Heat and Air. - 2 car garage - Finished Basement - Private fenced deck.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
790 Stonehurst Drive
790 Stonehurst Drive, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
**4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH single family home located close to everything. freshly painted Kitchen with eating area that opens up to the family room. laundry on the first floor.Lots of storage area.
1 of 27
1 Unit Available
404 West Ardmore Avenue
404 West Ardmore Avenue, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 West Ardmore Avenue in Roselle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
6 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
34 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, which will give you easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
950 sqft
Welcome to The Monroe, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, providing easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
24 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 Unit Available
519 Kipling Ct
519 Kipling Court, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Kipling - Property Id: 315079 Great location! Great schools! Great neighborhood! Close to COD and train. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315079 Property Id 315079 (RLNE5913059)
1 Unit Available
1544 Willaimsburg A1
1544 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lexington - Property Id: 305223 Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view.
1 Unit Available
235 Acorn Dr
235 Acorn Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhome for Rent near downtown Schaumburg area - Property Id: 301033 Beautiful property located steps from stores and restaurants. 2 story beautiful townhome very bright, lots of light ,move in conditions.
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.
1 Unit Available
South Itasca
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.
