Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court garage parking bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub package receiving playground

Camden at Bloomingdale is the address for beautiful apartments in Bloomingdale, Illinois. Each apartment home features unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget. You will enjoy natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to help keep you organized. The kitchens have an open plan with beautiful white or cherry cabinets, faux granite countertops and built-in appliances. Our newly renovated apartment homes come with full size washers and dryers, faux wood flooring and a private patio or balcony compliment the unique build of our community. At Camden at Bloomingdale apartment homes we offer beautifully appointed one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Our open layouts give you the most space for your money. With easy access to Downtown Chicago and Chicago OђHare International Airport, Camden at Bloomingdale apartments resides in the most convenient of locations.Our professional staff will welcome you home to a carefree lifestyle at Camden at Bloomingdale. Residents of our community will enjoy luxurious amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a business center with internet access. We are also a pet-friendly apartment community in the desirable Bloomingdale neighborhood with our own off leash bark park for your furry family members. Grab your rackets and enjoy a game of tennis. Sport court and sand volleyball offer a fantastic recreational opportunity that sets Camden at Bloomingdale apartment homes from the rest. We will help you feel at home and find the right Camden at Bloomingdale apartment home. We want your search to be informative so we have compiled lots of information in our website to assist you. If you are searching for an apartment in Bloomingdale or are relocating to Illinois, then come to Camden at Bloomingdale and enjoy the best apartments in Bloomingdale, IL.