109 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 53
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 3
1 of 31
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 12
"Growth with Pride" (Bloomingdale town motto)
Established in 1833, Bloomingdale has earned the right to have the word "growth" in its town motto. Though it still calls itself a "village", Bloomingdale has, well, bloomed quite a bit in the past 180 years. Starting with only about 12 families at its establishment, this Illinois town about 25 miles from Chicago is now home to around 22,000 people.
Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomingdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomingdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.