Apartment List
/
IL
/
bloomingdale
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL

Finding an apartment in Bloomingdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
$
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
48 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1689 Friedrich Street
1689 Friedrich Street, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1809 sqft
3 BRM 2 1/2 BTH split level with sub-basement. New Feldco windows just installed. This home features a lower level family room (with a fireplace), sun room, plus a finished basement with a rec room.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
7 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
City Guide for Bloomingdale, IL

"Growth with Pride" (Bloomingdale town motto)

Established in 1833, Bloomingdale has earned the right to have the word "growth" in its town motto. Though it still calls itself a "village", Bloomingdale has, well, bloomed quite a bit in the past 180 years. Starting with only about 12 families at its establishment, this Illinois town about 25 miles from Chicago is now home to around 22,000 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomingdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bloomingdale, IL

Finding an apartment in Bloomingdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 1 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomingdale 3 BedroomsBloomingdale Accessible ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments under $1,100
Bloomingdale Apartments under $1,200Bloomingdale Apartments under $1,400Bloomingdale Apartments with BalconyBloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with GymBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with ParkingBloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomingdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL
Rolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College