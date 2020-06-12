/
2 bedroom apartments
144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 Lakeview Drive
125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1332 sqft
2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
46 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
735 North Swift Road
735 North Swift Road, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
945 sqft
Looking for a starter home or downsizing? This might be it! This bright and sunny top floor corner unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, generous size living room great for spending quality time with family, and a balcony overlooking fountain and pond.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
151 West Elk Trail
151 West Elk Trail, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
2 bedroom condo, with newer windows, flooring, kitchen,baths and closet door. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Balcony facing courtyard . Laundry in the unit. Brand new parking lot. New park district is being built nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
987 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
20 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
