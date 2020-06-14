77 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL with gym

"Growth with Pride" (Bloomingdale town motto)

Established in 1833, Bloomingdale has earned the right to have the word "growth" in its town motto. Though it still calls itself a "village", Bloomingdale has, well, bloomed quite a bit in the past 180 years. Starting with only about 12 families at its establishment, this Illinois town about 25 miles from Chicago is now home to around 22,000 people.

