77 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, IL with gym
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 53
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 3
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 41
1 of 31
"Growth with Pride" (Bloomingdale town motto)
Established in 1833, Bloomingdale has earned the right to have the word "growth" in its town motto. Though it still calls itself a "village", Bloomingdale has, well, bloomed quite a bit in the past 180 years. Starting with only about 12 families at its establishment, this Illinois town about 25 miles from Chicago is now home to around 22,000 people.
Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomingdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bloomingdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.