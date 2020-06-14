172 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL with hardwood floors
Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!
If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.
With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.