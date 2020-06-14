Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

172 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to cle... Read Guide >
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
59 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
510 West Eastman Street
510 West Eastman Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1150 sqft
Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
110 South DUNTON Avenue
110 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
LARGEST CONDO IN BUILDING! EXTREMELY RARE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TOWN, TRAIN AND SHOPPING! YOU'LL LOVE OUR REMODELED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, NEWER CABINETRY AND TABLE SPACE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
56 North Dryden Place
56 North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
Move in now and live rent free for the remainder of June. Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
10 South DUNTON Avenue
10 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large, one bedroom condo available in the desirable Metro Lofts in downtown Arlington Heights. Premium corner end unit with great views of downtown. Floor to ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. Custom window treatments throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
151 West Wing Street
151 West Wing Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
913 sqft
Great building, great location in VIBRANT downtown Arlington Heights! Steps to many restaurants, great nightlife, theatre, farmer's markets & festivals. Commuter's dream 1 block to train.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
205 West Miner Street
205 West Miner Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**$500 OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT SPECIAL!*** Perfect location in Downtown Arlington Heights! Just steps to everything - train, grocery store, theaters and every type of restaurant your heart desires! Fully remodeled one bedroom with hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1112 North Douglas Avenue
1112 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1750 sqft
Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$887
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.
City Guide for Arlington Heights, IL

Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!

If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.

With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arlington Heights, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

