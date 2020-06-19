510 West Eastman Street

Amenities

Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks. Beautifully remodeled and spacious, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo PLUS OFFICE/BONUS ROOM with recessed lighting! Pretty kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, tile backsplash, all stainless appliances, wood laminate floor. Open living area with lots of natural light. Full bath with tall vanity, large shower, decorative tile work. Large bedroom features lots of natural light and a 9'x7' walk-in-closet! 2nd in-unit, 7'x4' walk-in-closet for storage. Heat, water, 2 PARKING SPACES #23 & #30, and 9'x4' storage unit #1G located in the basement included in the rent. Coin laundry with utility sink and folding table. No Pets and No Smoking. Other rentals don't compare in terms of location, condition, space and storage!