Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:29 PM

510 West Eastman Street

510 West Eastman Street · (847) 215-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 West Eastman Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1G · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks. Beautifully remodeled and spacious, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo PLUS OFFICE/BONUS ROOM with recessed lighting! Pretty kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, tile backsplash, all stainless appliances, wood laminate floor. Open living area with lots of natural light. Full bath with tall vanity, large shower, decorative tile work. Large bedroom features lots of natural light and a 9'x7' walk-in-closet! 2nd in-unit, 7'x4' walk-in-closet for storage. Heat, water, 2 PARKING SPACES #23 & #30, and 9'x4' storage unit #1G located in the basement included in the rent. Coin laundry with utility sink and folding table. No Pets and No Smoking. Other rentals don't compare in terms of location, condition, space and storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 West Eastman Street have any available units?
510 West Eastman Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 West Eastman Street have?
Some of 510 West Eastman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 West Eastman Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 West Eastman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 West Eastman Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 West Eastman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 510 West Eastman Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 West Eastman Street does offer parking.
Does 510 West Eastman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 West Eastman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 West Eastman Street have a pool?
No, 510 West Eastman Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 West Eastman Street have accessible units?
No, 510 West Eastman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 West Eastman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 West Eastman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 West Eastman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 West Eastman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
