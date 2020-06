Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Arlington Heights Home Available For Rent! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2 Car Garage located in the Northgate Subdivision. The kitchen features cherry stained cabinetry, granite counters, and a large eating area. There are 2 areas to utilize as family rooms, a separate formal dining area, fireplace and gorgeous back yard. This is a great location and even offers a fenced yard!



Credit Score 600+ A Must

No Short Term Leases

12 Month Minimum



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5818216)