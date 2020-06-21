All apartments in Arlington Heights
Last updated June 10 2020

2505 East Hunter Drive

2505 Hunter Drive · (800) 795-1010
Location

2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room. Den with walk-out door to porch. Check out the two full baths (master has tub and sep. Shower). Sought after, Lake Arlington Towne. Indoor/outdoor pools, lake, fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Huge pantry with in-unit new washer and new dryer. New appliances throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 East Hunter Drive have any available units?
2505 East Hunter Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2505 East Hunter Drive have?
Some of 2505 East Hunter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 East Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2505 East Hunter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 East Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2505 East Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 2505 East Hunter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2505 East Hunter Drive does offer parking.
Does 2505 East Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 East Hunter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 East Hunter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2505 East Hunter Drive has a pool.
Does 2505 East Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 2505 East Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 East Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 East Hunter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 East Hunter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 East Hunter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
