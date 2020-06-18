205 West Miner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

** $1,299 RENT SPECIAL!*** Perfect location in Downtown Arlington Heights! Just steps to everything - train, grocery store, theaters and every type of restaurant your heart desires! Fully remodeled one bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathroom with beautiful finishes! Tons of closet space! Freshly painted throughout. Private balcony! Heat, Gas and Water utilities included in rent! Secured entry. 2 parking spaces included: one of the spaces is covered parking. Rent special of $1,299 has been discounted from $1,400.