Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:11 AM

205 West Miner Street

205 West Miner Street · (630) 386-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 West Miner Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
** $1,299 RENT SPECIAL!*** Perfect location in Downtown Arlington Heights! Just steps to everything - train, grocery store, theaters and every type of restaurant your heart desires! Fully remodeled one bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathroom with beautiful finishes! Tons of closet space! Freshly painted throughout. Private balcony! Heat, Gas and Water utilities included in rent! Secured entry. 2 parking spaces included: one of the spaces is covered parking. Rent special of $1,299 has been discounted from $1,400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West Miner Street have any available units?
205 West Miner Street has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 West Miner Street have?
Some of 205 West Miner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West Miner Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 West Miner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West Miner Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 West Miner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 205 West Miner Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 West Miner Street does offer parking.
Does 205 West Miner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West Miner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West Miner Street have a pool?
No, 205 West Miner Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 West Miner Street have accessible units?
No, 205 West Miner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West Miner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 West Miner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 West Miner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 West Miner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
